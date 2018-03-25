Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Copart (CPRT) Share Price

Press coverage about Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Copart earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.2451241401504 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,405. The company has a market cap of $11,537.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Copart has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.11 million. Copart had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Copart will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens set a $54.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.86.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 68,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $2,950,013.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $676,516.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,333 shares in the company, valued at $169,116.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology to vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as for individual owners.

