Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact First Acceptance (FAC) Share Price

Media stories about First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Acceptance earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2907738766111 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of First Acceptance stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 116,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,945. First Acceptance has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.05 million for the quarter. First Acceptance had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%.

Separately, TheStreet raised First Acceptance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Russell acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rhodes R. Bobbitt acquired 27,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,568.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 479,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,881.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 142,151 shares of company stock worth $130,276. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation is a retailer, servicer and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance based in Nashville, Tennessee. The Company operates in two segments: Insurance, and Real estate and corporate. Its insurance operations are engaged in selling non-standard personal automobile insurance products and related products in over 20 states.

