Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact OGE Energy (OGE) Share Price

News articles about OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. OGE Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.9959564262672 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,276.76, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $29.59 and a twelve month high of $37.32.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

In other news, Director Peter D. Clarke purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at $59,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact OGE Energy (OGE) Share Price” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-oge-energy-oge-stock-price-updated.html.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. (OGE Energy) is an energy and energy services provider offering physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. The Company operates through two segments: electric utility and natural gas midstream operations. The electric utility segment generates, transmits, distributes and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.