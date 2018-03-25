Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Viewray (VRAY) Stock Price

Media stories about Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Viewray earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.7982077576626 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Viewray stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.46. 1,203,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,784. Viewray has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on shares of Viewray and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

In other Viewray news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 75,243 shares of Viewray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $569,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 62.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

