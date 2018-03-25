Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Allegion (ALLE) Stock Price

Media stories about Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegion earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 44.5946701950044 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.96. 772,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,424. The company has a market capitalization of $7,896.55, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion has a 52 week low of $73.93 and a 52 week high of $89.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 126.46%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays began coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.83.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Kemp sold 14,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $1,274,754.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,520.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Eckersley sold 7,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $688,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $4,924,641. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

