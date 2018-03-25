Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Exponent (EXPO) Stock Price

News headlines about Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Exponent earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.1002127529858 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,003.55, a PE ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $81.15.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.27 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Exponent will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

EXPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc (Exponent), along with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting company. Exponent provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project-by-project basis. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health.

