HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Given Media Impact Score of 0.22

Media stories about HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. HomeStreet earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.8502725191153 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $752.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $123.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.13 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HMST. BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on HomeStreet to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $28,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,403.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary L. Vincent sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $30,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,189.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,842 shares of company stock valued at $353,439. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

