Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Price

News stories about Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tyler Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.5276686066947 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $207.37. The company had a trading volume of 194,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,374. The stock has a market cap of $7,859.53, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.97. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $214.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.56 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.50%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.18.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.71, for a total transaction of $1,527,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,474.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total value of $8,571,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,582 shares of company stock valued at $23,816,504 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

