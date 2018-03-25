Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Share Price

Press coverage about Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 45.4141592274217 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. 218,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14,265.78, a PE ratio of -1,032.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.46). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.00 million. research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,700.00%.

BIP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $46.75 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-brookfield-infrastructure-partners-bip-stock-price-updated.html.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy and communications infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The Company’s segments include utilities, transport, energy, communications infrastructure and other. The utilities segment consists of regulated businesses, including regulated distribution (electricity and natural gas connections), electricity transmission and a regulated terminal (coal export terminal).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.