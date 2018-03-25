Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Centene (CNC) Stock Price

Media coverage about Centene (NYSE:CNC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Centene earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1062490594462 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.28.

Centene stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.47. 2,008,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,180. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $17,784.95, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Centene has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $112.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $912,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $490,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Centene (CNC) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-centene-cnc-stock-price.html.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.