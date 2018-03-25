Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Versartis (VSAR) Share Price

News headlines about Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Versartis earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.4705064166934 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Versartis alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on VSAR. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Versartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Shares of Versartis stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 796,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.61 and a quick ratio of 14.62. The company has a market cap of $59.08, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.21. Versartis has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $1.78. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. analysts expect that Versartis will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay Shepard sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $26,002.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,136.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 21,400 shares of company stock valued at $38,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-versartis-vsar-share-price.html.

About Versartis

Receive News & Ratings for Versartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.