Boot Barn (BOOT) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -0.02

Media headlines about Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) have been trending somewhat negative on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Boot Barn earned a media sentiment score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 44.6920784623054 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOOT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Pivotal Research set a $19.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.89. 345,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,507. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.12, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 178,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $3,083,834.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 26,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $496,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,682,831 shares of company stock valued at $115,327,897 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc is a lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company’s stores are located in or near neighborhood shopping centers with trade areas of approximately five or more miles, and it has opened stores in malls and outlet center locations.

