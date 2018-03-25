Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News articles about Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shopify Inc (US) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.6759721477288 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Shopify Inc (US) alerts:

Shopify Inc (US) stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,188. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14,148.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.28 and a beta of 1.16. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $67.05 and a 12-month high of $154.82.

Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.70 million. Shopify Inc (US) had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vetr lowered Shopify Inc (US) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Shopify Inc (US) in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Shopify Inc (US) from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify Inc (US) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/somewhat-positive-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-shopify-inc-us-shop-stock-price-updated.html.

Shopify Inc (US) Company Profile

Shopify Inc (Shopify) provides a cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The Company offers subscription solutions and merchant solutions. The Company’s software is used by merchants to run their business across all of their sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts and marketplaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Inc (US) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify Inc (US) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.