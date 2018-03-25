Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Airgas (ARG) Stock Price

Media coverage about Airgas (NYSE:ARG) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Airgas earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.9768713759782 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Shares of Airgas stock remained flat at $$142.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10,410.00 and a P/E ratio of 31.56. Airgas has a 12-month low of $86.09 and a 12-month high of $143.05.

About Airgas

Airgas, Inc is a supplier of industrial, medical and specialty gases, and hard goods, such as welding equipment and related products. The Company is also a producer of atmospheric gases, carbon dioxide, dry ice and nitrous oxide and a supplier of safety products, refrigerants, ammonia products and process chemicals.

