Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Icon earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 47.4804947079308 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Icon stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,192. The company has a market capitalization of $6,355.33, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Icon has a 52-week low of $76.46 and a 52-week high of $124.65.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. Icon had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. analysts expect that Icon will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICLR. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Icon

ICON public limited company is a contract research organization (CRO), which is engaged in providing outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The Company is engaged in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support the various stages of the clinical development process, from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

