Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) Stock Price

Press coverage about BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.4537266560576 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 82,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,896. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a diversified perpetual closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

