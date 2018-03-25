Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Campbell Soup (CPB) Share Price

News coverage about Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Campbell Soup earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 46.476403809553 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.51 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.27. 2,822,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,904. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,706.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 54.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

In other news, insider Luca Mignini purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.53 per share, for a total transaction of $200,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 87,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,998,171.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 2,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $109,162.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices.

