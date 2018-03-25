Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact General Motors (GM) Stock Price

News headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. General Motors earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the auto manufacturer an impact score of 45.2308334807044 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Vetr upgraded General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.24 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.79.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 12,939,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,471,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $49,345.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.76.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $34.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 billion. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.59%.

In other General Motors news, Director Retiree Medical Benefits T. Uaw sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $1,588,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas S. Timko sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $355,869.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,809.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,289,848 shares of company stock worth $1,600,694,061 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and automobile parts. The Company’s segments include GM North America (GMNA), GM Europe (GME), GM International Operations (GMIO), GM South America (GMSA) and General Motors Financial Company, Inc (GM Financial). The Company provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The Company develops, manufactures and/or markets vehicles in North America under the brands, including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC.

