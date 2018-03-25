Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Republic Bank (FRC) Share Price

Media coverage about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Republic Bank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.9751367192642 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.14. 2,059,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $14,220.22, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $84.56 and a 12-month high of $105.52.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $699.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.48 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Group cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank is a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank specializes in providing services, including private banking, private business banking, real estate lending and wealth management services, including trust and custody services, to clients in selected metropolitan areas in the United States.

