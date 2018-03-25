SONO Market Cap Hits $44,676.00 (ALTCOM)

SONO (CURRENCY:ALTCOM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002540 BTC on popular exchanges. SONO has a total market capitalization of $44,676.00 and $657.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SONO has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SONO

SONO (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 278,102 coins and its circulating supply is 208,674 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. SONO’s official website is altcoincommunity.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

