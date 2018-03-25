CIBC Trims Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Target Price to C$8.50

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, March 16th. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Source Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.75.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services stock opened at C$5.65 on Friday. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.52 and a 52 week high of C$10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.70 and a P/E ratio of -16.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/source-energy-services-shle-price-target-cut-to-c8-50-updated.html.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.