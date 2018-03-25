Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm presently has a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SFST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ SFST) opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $329.93, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $46.70.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 1,700 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $75,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,209.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President F Justin Strickland sold 657 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $28,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,357 shares of company stock valued at $322,187 in the last three months. 12.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Castine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina.

