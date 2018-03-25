SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Holdings Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.55% of SpartanNash worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 40,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SpartanNash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SpartanNash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other SpartanNash news, CFO Mark Shamber bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SpartanNash stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.24, a PE ratio of -11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. SpartanNash Co has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.70%.

SpartanNash Company is a multi-regional grocery distributor and grocery retailer. The Company’s core businesses include distributing grocery products to independent grocery retailers (independent retailers), select national retailers, its corporate owned retail stores, and the United States military commissaries.

