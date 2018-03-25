Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) One Day Volume Hits $180,721.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $2.46 or 0.00029050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sphere has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $7.57 million and $180,721.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00676438 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005072 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000677 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000607 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000055 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sphere (SPHR) is a decentralized peer-to-peerpayment network, secured through a proof of stake (pos) consensus blockchain. (sphere) is designed to act as an efficient and secure means of commerce, while also serving as an appreciating token for traders and long-term holders. “

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.