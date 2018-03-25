Sphere (SPHR) Market Capitalization Tops $7.36 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00028023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sphere has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a market capitalization of $7.36 million and approximately $173,729.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00674033 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005035 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000664 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000596 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001756 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sphere (SPHR) is a decentralized peer-to-peerpayment network, secured through a proof of stake (pos) consensus blockchain. (sphere) is designed to act as an efficient and secure means of commerce, while also serving as an appreciating token for traders and long-term holders. “

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to buy Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

