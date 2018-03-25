SpherePay Market Cap Achieves $0.00 (CRYPTO:SAY)

SpherePay (CURRENCY:SAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. SpherePay has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SpherePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpherePay token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SpherePay has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002831 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00774509 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00015537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011804 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00040174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00150728 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00182888 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SpherePay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SpherePay is say.spherepay.com. SpherePay’s official Twitter account is @spherepay.

SpherePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not currently possible to buy SpherePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpherePay must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpherePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

