SpherePay (SAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

SpherePay (CURRENCY:SAY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, SpherePay has traded flat against the dollar. SpherePay has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SpherePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpherePay token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00761414 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015367 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011703 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00039178 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00149171 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00186898 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About SpherePay

SpherePay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. SpherePay’s official Twitter account is @spherepay. SpherePay’s official website is say.spherepay.com.

SpherePay Token Trading

SpherePay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to purchase SpherePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpherePay must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpherePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

