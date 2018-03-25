Steris PLC (STE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Steris in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Northcoast Research set a $102.00 price target on Steris and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,077. Steris has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,084.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Steris had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Steris will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 2,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $252,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $293,964.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,398.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,178,536 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 1,122.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Steris PLC (STE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/steris-plc-ste-given-average-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.