Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports.

Several brokerages have commented on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.77, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.64.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $38.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 55.42%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Carl G. Herde acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,494.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Bickel III purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $95,756.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,137.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $226,810. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a state chartered bank. The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and wealth management and trust. The commercial banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses, plus origination of consumer mortgages and securities brokerage activity.

