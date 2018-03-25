Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,088 WestRock Co (WRK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 672.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WestRock by 1,225.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3,666.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 10,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $660,400.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Voorhees sold 49,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,202,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,503,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,992 shares of company stock valued at $30,625,178. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $78.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens set a $74.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. WestRock Co has a 12-month low of $49.23 and a 12-month high of $71.55. The company has a market cap of $16,006.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. WestRock had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.18%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, incorporated on March 6, 2015, is a multinational provider of paper and packaging solutions for consumer and corrugated packaging markets. The Company also develops real estate in the Charleston, South Carolina region. The Company’s segments include Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development.

