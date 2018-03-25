STORE Capital (STOR) Receives Overweight Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reiterated their overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 14th.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on STORE Capital and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised STORE Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. 1,378,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,941. The company has a market capitalization of $4,715.27, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.16. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 137.78%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $100,132.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,475 shares of company stock worth $295,603 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,162,000 after buying an additional 178,854 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,760,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,010,000 after acquiring an additional 110,469 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,628,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,602,000 after acquiring an additional 107,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,738,000 after acquiring an additional 507,676 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 1,921 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 48 states.

