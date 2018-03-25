Sumokoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.65 Million (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00015322 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $3.65 million and $13,448.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $208.54 or 0.02474780 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023668 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007190 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000799 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 11,715,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,827,061 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

