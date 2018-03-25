Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) Stake Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.92% of Sun Hydraulics worth $39,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNHY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Hydraulics by 191.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Hartland & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sun Hydraulics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Hydraulics alerts:

Sun Hydraulics stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,687.91, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.20. Sun Hydraulics Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $70.83.

Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. Sun Hydraulics had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sun Hydraulics Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Sun Hydraulics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

SNHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Sun Hydraulics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hydraulics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Sun Hydraulics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised Sun Hydraulics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

WARNING: “Sun Hydraulics Co. (NASDAQ:SNHY) Stake Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/sun-hydraulics-co-snhy-position-lessened-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated.html.

About Sun Hydraulics

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (Sun) develops and manufactures solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. It is engaged in power controls and vehicle technologies lines of business. The Company operates through two segments including hydraulics and electronics. Hydraulics market segment is engaged in manufacturing of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the worldwide industrial and mobile hydraulics markets operating under the brand Sun Hydraulics.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hydraulics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hydraulics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.