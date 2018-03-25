SwissBorg 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $228,634.00 (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $17.78 million and $228,634.00 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One SwissBorg token can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Livecoin and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SwissBorg Token Profile

SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 575,821,133 tokens. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwissBorg’s official message board is medium.com/swissborg.

SwissBorg Token Trading

SwissBorg can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin and CoinFalcon. It is not presently possible to purchase SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

