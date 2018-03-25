Synaptics (SYNA) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,121 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.27% of Synaptics worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 977.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,619 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Synaptics by 671.1% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS raised shares of Synaptics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Synaptics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other news, CEO Rick Bergman sold 20,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 641 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $28,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,258 shares of company stock worth $1,147,934. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $1,590.04, a P/E ratio of -17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

