Syndicate Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges (SYNX)

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Syndicate has a market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $205,928.00 worth of Syndicate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syndicate coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Over the last week, Syndicate has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003766 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00050816 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001932 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004600 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Syndicate Profile

Syndicate (CURRENCY:SYNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2016. Syndicate’s total supply is 19,531,650 coins. Syndicate’s official Twitter account is @SyndicateLabs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syndicate’s official website is syndicateltd.net.

Buying and Selling Syndicate

Syndicate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase Syndicate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syndicate must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syndicate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

