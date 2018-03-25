Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,322 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Tableau Software worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DATA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,744,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,049 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tableau Software by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,320,111 shares of the software company’s stock worth $92,163,000 after acquiring an additional 449,445 shares during the period. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Tableau Software by 38.8% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 1,443,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $108,128,000 after acquiring an additional 403,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tableau Software by 34.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,431,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,731,000 after acquiring an additional 365,373 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tableau Software by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,008,000 after acquiring an additional 165,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tableau Software to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

In related news, insider Pat Hanrahan sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $31,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $167,412.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,339.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 933,719 shares of company stock valued at $73,445,439 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software stock opened at $81.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6,751.10, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 0.79. Tableau Software Inc has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $87.60.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The software company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.63 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Tableau Software Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s products are used by people of diverse skill levels across all kinds of organizations. The Company’s products are used by people of skill levels across all kinds of organizations. Its technologies include visual query language (VizQL) and Hybrid Data Architecture.

