Head-To-Head Contrast: Teekay (NYSE:TK) vs. Its Rivals

Teekay (NYSE: TK) is one of 144 public companies in the “TRANSPORTATION” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Teekay to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.1% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Teekay has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teekay and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $1.88 billion -$151.71 million -4.41 Teekay Competitors $3.23 billion $305.22 million 18.53

Teekay’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Teekay. Teekay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Teekay and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 1 2 0 0 1.67 Teekay Competitors 1093 3987 4824 203 2.41

Teekay currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.37%. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies have a potential upside of 11.98%. Given Teekay’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Teekay has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay -8.05% -3.36% -1.08% Teekay Competitors 0.79% 6.59% 3.05%

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Teekay pays out -12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out -1,094.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Teekay competitors beat Teekay on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector. It is also involved in the conventional tanker business. Teekay provides a set of marine services to the oil and gas companies. The Company has four lines of business: offshore logistics (shuttle tankers, the HiLoad DP unit, floating storage and off-take (FSO) units, units for maintenance and safety (UMS), and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels), offshore production (floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) units), liquefied gas carriers and conventional tankers.

