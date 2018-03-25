Telus (TU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Telus in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Telus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Telus by 519.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,707,398 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,409,000 after acquiring an additional 22,395,739 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Telus by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,515,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,319 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Telus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,756,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,502,000 after acquiring an additional 269,486 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Telus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $169,497,000 after acquiring an additional 539,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Telus by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,769,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after acquiring an additional 175,512 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Telus (NYSE TU) traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $35.47. 874,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21,089.51, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Telus has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

Telus (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Telus had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts forecast that Telus will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Telus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.19%.

About Telus

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

