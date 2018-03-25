Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TETRA Technologies (TTI) Stock Price

Headlines about TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TETRA Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.7112992953597 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 848,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.54.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. TETRA Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 target price on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered TETRA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered TETRA Technologies from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

In related news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans acquired 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,033.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

