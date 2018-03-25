The Clorox Company (CLX) Holdings Boosted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Shares of The Clorox stock opened at $124.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $16,241.50, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.02 and a 1-year high of $150.40.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 126.70%. The Clorox’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 24th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

