The Cypherfunks Price Hits $0.0001 (FUNK)

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One The Cypherfunks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, The Cypherfunks has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. The Cypherfunks has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $0.00 worth of The Cypherfunks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Cypherfunks Profile

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2014. The Cypherfunks’ total supply is 46,610,707,499 coins. The Cypherfunks’ official Twitter account is @thecypherfunks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Cypherfunks is /r/thecypherfunks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for The Cypherfunks is thecypherfunks.com.

Buying and Selling The Cypherfunks

The Cypherfunks can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy The Cypherfunks directly using US dollars.

