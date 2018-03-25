Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) Share Price

Media headlines about The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Ultimate Software Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.7302848556954 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get The Ultimate Software Group alerts:

Shares of The Ultimate Software Group stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.70. 242,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7,389.49, a P/E ratio of 503.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.01. The Ultimate Software Group has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $257.93.

The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.83 million. The Ultimate Software Group had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that The Ultimate Software Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Ultimate Software Group from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Ultimate Software Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of The Ultimate Software Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Ultimate Software Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

In other The Ultimate Software Group news, CEO Scott Scherr sold 32,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $7,152,753.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,303,819.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick Wilber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.96, for a total transaction of $1,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 284,019 shares of company stock worth $63,840,036. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Ultimate Software Group (NASDAQ:ULTI) Share Price” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/the-ultimate-software-group-ulti-receives-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-22-updated.html.

The Ultimate Software Group Company Profile

The Ultimate Software Group, Inc (Ultimate) is a cloud provider of people management solutions, referred to as human capital management (HCM). The Company’s UltiPro product suite (UltiPro) is an engaging solution that has human resources (HR), payroll and benefits management. As of December 31, 2016, UltiPro included global people management, available in 14 languages with more than 35 country-specific localizations.

Receive News & Ratings for The Ultimate Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ultimate Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.