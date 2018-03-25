THEKEY 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $471,659.00 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0149 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a total market cap of $54.07 million and approximately $471,659.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00759702 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00015573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011731 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00147402 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00186834 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

THEKEY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,634,728,910 tokens. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

