Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Price

News stories about Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Titan Machinery earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.8652770514933 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have issued reports on TITN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.16. 77,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,890. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $423.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 61,796 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $1,350,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,641,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

