Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $614.00

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, Titcoin has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. Titcoin has a total market capitalization of $324,056.00 and approximately $614.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,663.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $982.64 or 0.11422800 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00023830 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00171728 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.79 or 0.01822680 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00017184 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002882 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004529 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Titcoin Coin Profile

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 49,898,202 coins. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TitCoin is an alternative crypto currency designed for the erotic industries – and has already seen coverage in major magazines. The coin is a standard bitcoin clone based on SHA-256 and proof of work. “

Buying and Selling Titcoin

Titcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

