TokenCard (CRYPTO:TKN) Reaches One Day Volume of $186,865.00

TokenCard (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. TokenCard has a total market cap of $25.64 million and $186,865.00 worth of TokenCard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenCard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00012141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoDerivatives, EtherDelta, HitBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, TokenCard has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002836 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.40 or 0.00775409 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00015576 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011894 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00039892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00152424 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00184020 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

TokenCard Profile

TokenCard was first traded on May 6th, 2017. TokenCard’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,883,606 tokens. TokenCard’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3. TokenCard’s official website is tokencard.io. The Reddit community for TokenCard is /r/TokenCard.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TokenCard is a project that focuses on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allows users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. Thee tokens can be spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. The TokenCard token is also an Ethereum-based asset, holding a pro-rata claim on the TKN Asset Contract. This Asset Contract accrues a 1% licensing fee (enforced by smart contracts) on all TokenCard transactions. At any time, TKN holders can redeem their share of the underlying assets by 'cashing and burning' the TKN tokens. “

TokenCard Token Trading

TokenCard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, CryptoDerivatives, HitBTC, Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase TokenCard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenCard must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenCard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

