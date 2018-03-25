Transocean LTD (RIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Cowen set a $10.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $11.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $10.00 target price on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of Transocean (NYSE RIG) traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 19,792,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,477,418. The company has a market capitalization of $4,534.08, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.62. Transocean has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.66 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 105.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $84,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,527.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.29 per share, with a total value of $18,580,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,420,454 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $378,292,000 after purchasing an additional 467,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,729,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $136,965,000 after purchasing an additional 135,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,269,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $66,955,000 after purchasing an additional 505,350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 6.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,953,402 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 356,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,771,600 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/25/transocean-ltd-rig-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units.

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.