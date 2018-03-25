Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) Position Lifted by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.56% of Triple-S Management worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 571,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 42,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 393,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 156,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 40,717 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 73.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 91,818 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of Triple-S Management stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $613.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.28. Triple-S Management Corp. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $706.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.29 million. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company’s segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors.

