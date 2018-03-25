TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) EVP Sells $195,300.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) EVP Robert N. Jimenez sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at $170,366.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TTEC stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,468.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.75 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TTEC shares. ValuEngine lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,612,000 after buying an additional 52,906 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,409,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,733,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 336,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 30,680 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 162,913 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, formerly TeleTech Holdings, Inc, is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

